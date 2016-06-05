MULHER É ENCONTRADA MORTA EM MACHADO

Uma mulher de aproximadamente 35 anos foi encontrada morta, após denúncia anônima, na tarde deste domingo (5), nas imediações do “Morro do Cristo”, no bairro Santa Luíza, em Machado.

A vítima estava com aproximadamente trinta perfurações pelo corpo (rosto, costas e abdômen).

A Polícia Militar esteve no local e a Perícia da Polícia também.

O corpo acabou sendo encaminhado ao IML (Instituto Médico Legal) de Alfenas, já que nenhum documento foi encontrado junto ao cadáver.