HOMEM É MORTO A FACADAS EM MACHADO

Drogas, ciúmes e nenhum pouco de respeito pela vida alheia. Esses foram os fatores que levaram à morte de um homem nas proximidades do Terminal Rodoviário, na noite desta terça-feira (31). Marcelo Santana (40 anos), estaria fazendo uso de entorpecentes com um casal, numa casa próxima ao local do crime, quando supostamente teria “mexido” com a mulher e, por consequência, se tornou alvo da fúria do companheiro dela, que tem 25 anos e que, com uma faca, desferiu vários golpes contra ele. Uma das perfurações foi no pescoço.

O autor e a mulher foram detidos, bem como um terceiro homem que afirma ter chegado depois do assassinato.

