COMUNIDADES CELEBRAM A PÁSCOA

A Igreja Católica em Poço Fundo iniciou as comemorações da Páscoa do Senhor, com belas celebrações. A festa começou no sábado (30), com a Benção do Fogo Novo e a tradicional Missa da Ressurreição de Jesus, que contou também com cerimônias de batismo e crisma de adultos. Neste domingo (31), aconteceu a procissão do Senhor Ressuscitado, partindo da Igreja de Nossa Senhora do Perpétuo Socorro, e a primeira Missa da Páscoa na Igreja Matriz, com participação de lideranças de todas as comunidades do município.
As comemorações prosseguem com outras celebrações encerrando com a Missa das 19h00.

