CATÓLICOS POÇO-FUNDENSES CELEBRAM CORPUS CHRISTI

Fiéis católicos poço-fundenses se reuniram para celebrar, na última quinta-feira (19), a instituição da Eucaristia, com as comemorações de Corpus Christi. A festa acontece em todo o mundo, sempre na primeira quinta-feira após o Domingo da Santíssima Trindade . Neste ano, o trajeto da procissão seguiu a avenida Dr. Lélio, passou por parte da Ferreira de Assis, subiu pela Prefeito Edgard Ferreira, tomou a Leôncio de Gouveia e retornou à Matriz pela Barão de Alfenas. Todas as vias foram enfeitadas por moradores e membros de pastorais e movimentos, que não economizaram na criatividade e na vontade de deixar cada setor mais bonito que o outro, mesmo com a previsão de chuva para o horário, que não se concretizou (apenas chuviscos foram sentidos em alguns momentos da caminhada).

Detalhes na edição de sábado do JPF.