PRESO O ASSASSINO DO ESCRIVÃO CARLÃO

O homem responsável pelos tiros que mataram o escrivão Carlos Roberto de Carvalho Júnior, o Carlão, em setembro de 2013, foi preso nesta sexta-feira (2), na cidade de São Pedro (SP). Luan Edneicon da Silva (25 anos), estava escondido em Piracicaba, e supostamente iria tentar cometer um assalto no município onde foi detido.

Segundo informações repassadas pelo delegado Juliano do Lago, policiais desconfiaram do jovem, que estava em atitude suspeita pelas ruas da cidade paulista. Ele estava em um carro, acompanhado por outro suspeito, e na iminência de ser abordado, tentou dispensar um revólver, que foi localizado e apreendido. A dupla foi detida para averiguação.

Na delegacia, Luan se apresentou usando o nome de seu irmão. No entanto, o delegado Marcel Souza, que atendeu ao caso, não se deu por satisfeito e pediu a comparação das digitais do meliante com as do documento, numa atitude muito elogiada pelo seu colega machadense, e descobriu que elas não batiam. A partir daí, a identificação do bandido como sendo o assassino foragido foi questão de tempo.

Após contato com a delegacia de Machado, descobriu-se que Luan era procurado pelo latrocinio que vitimou Carlão, e então ele ficou detido até que o mandado de prisão fosse encaminhado e cumprido pela policia paulista.

O seu comparsa, que também tentou enganar os policiais com uma identidade falsa, é Marcos Henrique de Paula (23 anos), que também estava foragido e é apontado como autor de vários roubos e envolvimento com o tráfico de drogas. O rapaz já havia sido preso em Poço Fundo em meados de 2009, quando o delegado responsável pela cidade ainda era o Dr. Cleovaldo Pereira.

Ambos agora responderão a processo por porte ilegal de arma e falsidade ideológica em São Pedro, mas podem ser transferidos a qualquer momento para a Cadeia de Machado, para enfim pagar devidamente pelos seus crimes.

Os detalhes da prisão de Luan você confere na edição deste sábado da Gazeta Machadense.

O assassino de Carlão se apresentou como sendo o seu irmão, mas o tirocínio do delegado de São Pedro fez com que ele finalmente fosse preso

Marcos também apresentou identidade falsa, e dançou, como o seu parceiro