2015 SEM PROJETOS PARA A RODOVIA MG 179

No que depender do Departamento de Estradas de Rodagem de Minas Gerais (DER-MG), o acostamento da rodovia MG 179 continuará a ser a causa de vários acidentes. A assessoria de Imprensa do Órgão entrou em contato com nossa reportagem para dar a má notícia: Não há previsão de nenhuma obra para a via, pelo menos em 2015.
Como não poderia deixar de ser, aproveitamos o momento para repassar a insatisfação dos usuários da estrada com o trabalho de “revitalização” realizado pelo órgão, na verdade um desperdício de dinheiro público, gasto com pintura laterais e nenhuma ação para tapar os buracos que ficam entre o asfalto e o meio-fio.
Diante disso, resta a nós apenas solicitar aos motoristas que sejam prudentes, especialmente no setor entre Machado e São João da Mata, para evitar novos acidentes, pois no que depender do estado, o máximo que teremos é crateras enfeitadas, com pintura a cal e, infelizmente, muitas cruzes nas laterais.

Fotos: Toninho Rodrigues

